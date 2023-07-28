White House Says US Not Engaged in Backchannel Communication With Russia on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States is not engaged with Russia in backchannel communications regarding the conflict in Ukraine, amid reports that former US officials are engaged in such talks with the Kremlin, White House National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on Thursday.

"The United States has not requested official or former officials to open a back channel, and is not seeking such a channel. Nor are we passing any messages through others," Watson said in a statement. "When we say nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, we mean it."

Earlier this month, US media reported on the existence of such back channels, which purportedly involve Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The reports are an effort to spread misinformation and sow confusion among countries in the so-called Global South, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The reported talks have been dubbed "track 1.5" diplomacy, differing from so-called track two diplomacy involving private citizens of countries, given that there are Kremlin officials on one end and private US citizens on the other.

The former US officials have been visiting Moscow for talks as regularly as every three months, The Moscow Times reported on Wednesday, citing one of the individuals involved.

The Americans were granted insight into Russia's perspective on the conflict in Ukraine and its own security situation, the report said.

The Russian side made clear to the former US officials that an attempt to isolate Russia and impose consequences that could lead to its collapse would make negotiations between Washington and Moscow impossible, the report said.

A stable and autonomous Russia is beneficial to the US's interests in other parts of the world, such as Central Asia, the former US official reportedly said.

However, Russia and Ukraine themselves will ultimately have to meet at the negotiating table, regardless of US efforts, the former official added.