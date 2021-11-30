White House Says US Objective of Return to Mutual Compliance With JCPOA 'Has Not Changed'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) The United States' goal of full return to compliance with the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has not changed, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

Negotiations to restore the nuclear agreement with Iran and return the United States to comply with it resumed in the Austrian capital of Vienna earlier in the day.

"Our objective has not changed," Psaki said. "It remains a mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA."