White House Says US Position On North Korea Not Changing After Reported Missile Tests

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 11:08 PM

The US stance with respect to North Korea has not changed when it comes to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday

In the early hours of Monday, the Korean Central news Agency reported that North Korea had successfully tested a new type of a long-range cruise missile over the weekend. The launched long-range cruise missiles flew 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) before hitting their targets.

"Our position has not changed when it comes to North Korea.

We remain prepared to engage with DPRK toward our objective of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," Jean-Pierre said at a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre added that the US remains committed to a collaborative and calibrated approach and is ready to explore diplomacy to make practical progress towards the denuclearization objective.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon said that it was aware of reports on North Korea's cruise missile test launches and warned that such activity is a threat to Pyongyang's neighbors and the international community.

