UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says US Preparing More Measures Against Myanmar

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 04:10 AM

White House Says US Preparing More Measures Against Myanmar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United States is preparing new measures against Myanmar in connection with the reported violence during the recent protests, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"We will continue coordinating closely with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world to hold those responsible for violence to account, and to reinforce our support for the people of Burma [Myanmar].

To that end, we are preparing additional actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the recent coup," Sullivan said in a Sunday statement.

At least 18 people died across Myanmar on Sunday alone during clashes between the police and anti-coup protesters, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Related Topics

World Police United Nations Burma Died Myanmar United States Sunday

Recent Stories

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

4 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

6 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

6 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

6 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attacks by ballistic ..

7 hours ago

Swiss Ambassador visits RAKEZ to explore investmen ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.