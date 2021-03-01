White House Says US Preparing More Measures Against Myanmar

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The United States is preparing new measures against Myanmar in connection with the reported violence during the recent protests, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

"We will continue coordinating closely with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world to hold those responsible for violence to account, and to reinforce our support for the people of Burma [Myanmar].

To that end, we are preparing additional actions to impose further costs on those responsible for this latest outbreak of violence and the recent coup," Sullivan said in a Sunday statement.

At least 18 people died across Myanmar on Sunday alone during clashes between the police and anti-coup protesters, according to the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.