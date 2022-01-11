UrduPoint.com

White House Says US Ready For Russia Spreading Disinformation About Commitments Not Made

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The US is getting ready for the possibility of Russia spreading disinformation about commitments that have not been made, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told journalists on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Russia and the United States concluded talks in Geneva. Among the topics are the security guarantees that were proposed by Moscow and include, in particular, provisions on the mutual non-deployment of intermediate and short-range missiles and limits on military exercises. The meeting was held in a closed format at the US Permanent Mission to the UN Office in Geneva.  The Russian delegation was headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. The US delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

"We are preparing ourselves for the possibility and likelihood if Russia spreads disinformation about commitments that have not been made," Psaki said.

The White House has repeatedly stressed it was not planning to discuss all points of Russia's draft proposals, which mostly focused on legally-binding guarantees that NATO will not move closer to the Russian borders and the alliance will not threaten the country's security.

According to Washington, Moscow has no right to dictate who can join the bloc and membership issues cannot be discussed bilaterally.

Additionally, the US has been adamant it will not consider scaling down its military presence in Europe and will demand full reciprocity in any overlapping areas with Russia where progress can be made, including issues of offensive missile systems in Ukraine and scope of military exercises near each other's territories. In general, the White House said it was not optimistic about the talks and had a more realistic approach.

Russia, in turn, has consistently voiced regret over confrontational rhetoric coming from the US ahead of the talks and warned there will be no further dialogue if Washington refuses to acknowledge Moscow's security concerns. Ryabkov said Russia will not make unilateral concessions and will quit the talks if the other side fails to show an understanding of what Moscow needs in regards to firm security guarantees.

