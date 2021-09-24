White House Says US Special Envoy to Haiti Had Ample Opportunity to Raise Concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote, who resigned on Wednesday, had multiple opportunities to express his concerns over the situation with Haitian migrants on the US-Mexico border, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) US Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote, who resigned on Wednesday, had multiple opportunities to express his concerns over the situation with Haitian migrants on the US-Mexico border, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Special Envoy Foote had ample opportunity to raise concerns about migration during his tenure, he never once did it," Psaki said at a press briefing.