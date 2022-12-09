The United States has to remain vigilant about the activities of Russian businessman Viktor Bout after his release from American custody in a prisoner swap, White House National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are going to stay vigilant, and we are going to defend our national security," Kirby told NBC news.

On Thursday, the US and Russia exchanged American basketball player Brittney Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges. Griner was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

Kirby said that the US made a national security assessment before this exchange. "We believe that we are going to be able to continue to protect and defend national security interests, whether it is from a man like Mr. Bout or anybody else," the official stated.