UrduPoint.com

White House Says US To Stay Vigilant About Viktor Bout's Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 08:30 PM

White House Says US to Stay Vigilant About Viktor Bout's Activities

The United States has to remain vigilant about the activities of Russian businessman Viktor Bout after his release from American custody in a prisoner swap, White House National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States has to remain vigilant about the activities of Russian businessman Viktor Bout after his release from American custody in a prisoner swap, White House National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday.

"We are going to stay vigilant, and we are going to defend our national security," Kirby told NBC news.

On Thursday, the US and Russia exchanged American basketball player Brittney Griner and Bout in a one-for-one prisoner swap.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on arms dealing charges. Griner was sentenced earlier this year to nine years in prison in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

Kirby said that the US made a national security assessment before this exchange. "We believe that we are going to be able to continue to protect and defend national security interests, whether it is from a man like Mr. Bout or anybody else," the official stated.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Russia White House Oil Man United States From

Recent Stories

Iran Ranks First Globally in Drug Detection - Drug ..

Iran Ranks First Globally in Drug Detection - Drug Control Headquarters

2 minutes ago
 Putin on Griner-Bout Exchange: FSB Achieved Result ..

Putin on Griner-Bout Exchange: FSB Achieved Result, Intelligence Service Contact ..

2 minutes ago
 Cyber Counter Terrorism International Conference C ..

Cyber Counter Terrorism International Conference Concludes with Several Recommen ..

2 minutes ago
 MPAs meet CM

MPAs meet CM

2 minutes ago
 Alternative traffic plan for MM Alam Road remodeli ..

Alternative traffic plan for MM Alam Road remodeling

12 minutes ago
 Austrian Justice Minister Thanks Berlin for Effort ..

Austrian Justice Minister Thanks Berlin for Efforts to Foil Coup Plot in Germany

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.