White House Says US To Take More Steps Against Russia Over Navalny 'Soon'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 12:34 AM

White House Says US to Take More Steps Against Russia Over Navalny 'Soon'

The United States will take additional steps on sanctioning Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny soon, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The United States will take additional steps on sanctioning Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny soon, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Friday.

"As the President [Joe Biden] has said, there will be more soon," Jean-Pierre said.

US will respond to a number of alleged "destabilizing" actions, she added, noting the recent US intelligence report.

On March 2, the US imposed sanctions on seven senior members of the Russian government and 14 entities over the case of Navalny.

Russia has denied US accusations of involvement in Navalny's alleged poisoning.

Last Tuesday, Washington accused Moscow of interference in the 2020 US election. The Russian Embassy in Washington said in a statement that the accusations are groundless and that no facts or concrete evidence have been provided to support those claims Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations of meddling into US elections as baseless.

