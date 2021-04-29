UrduPoint.com
White House Says US Troops Started Withdrawing From Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

The United States has begun pulling out its forces from Afghanistan, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States has begun pulling out its forces from Afghanistan, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

"A drawdown is underway ," Jean-Pierre said. "Last week, Secretary of Defense approved the request from US Central Command for the temporary deployment of additional military assets into the Centcom AOR [area of responsibility] in order to support a safe and deliberate withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan."

