White House Says US Troops Started Withdrawing From Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The United States has begun pulling out its forces from Afghanistan, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday.

"A drawdown is underway ," Jean-Pierre said. "Last week, Secretary of Defense approved the request from US Central Command for the temporary deployment of additional military assets into the Centcom AOR [area of responsibility] in order to support a safe and deliberate withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan."