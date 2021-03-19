- Home
- White House Says US Will Not Rely on Sanctions Alone to Deal With Russia, Has More Tools
White House Says US Will Not Rely On Sanctions Alone To Deal With Russia, Has More Tools
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:53 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The US administration will not rely on sanctions alone in trying to influence Russia's behavior as President Joe Biden has a range of alternative tools at his disposal, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.
"I don't think we would rely on sanctions alone... There are a range of tools at the disposal of any president, seen and unseen. And I am just not going to get ahead of the process of what considerations are underway," Psaki said during a daily briefing.