White House Says US Will Not Rely On Sanctions Alone To Deal With Russia, Has More Tools

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 12:53 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The US administration will not rely on sanctions alone in trying to influence Russia's behavior as President Joe Biden has a range of alternative tools at his disposal, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"I don't think we would rely on sanctions alone... There are a range of tools at the disposal of any president, seen and unseen. And I am just not going to get ahead of the process of what considerations are underway," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

