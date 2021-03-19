White House Says US Will Not Rely on Sanctions Alone to Deal With Russia, Has More Tools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The US administration will not rely on sanctions alone in trying to influence Russia's behavior as President Joe Biden has a range of alternative tools at his disposal, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

"I don't think we would rely on sanctions alone... There are a range of tools at the disposal of any president, seen and unseen. And I am just not going to get ahead of the process of what considerations are underway," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

She admitted that sanctions "have been effective modes."

Psaki repeated that the US intends to respond within "weeks, not months" to all Russia-attributed misdeeds if verified by the ongoing intelligence review. Russia denies allegations that range from elections interference, to the SolarWinds massive cyberattacks and bounties for killing American soldiers in Afghanistan.

"Weeks, not months remains still the policy. There is, of course, internal policy decision-making to assess and take a look at the review, but also to make decisions about policy engagements. Some of the responses may be seen, some may be unseen. And, of course, the President reserves the right to respond in a manner and time of his choosing, as any President would," Psaki said.

Psaki also said Biden does not regret recent comments he made about Putin, including that the Russian leader would "pay a price."

Moscow recalled its US ambassador over the comments, which the Russian embassy said were ill-considered and have endangered relations between the two countries.