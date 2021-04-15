White House Says US Will Not Take Eyes Off Terror Threat In Afghanistan

The United State will have capability to monitor terrorist threats after the planned US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Wednesday

"His [Biden's] view based on the assessments of where the terrorist threats exist today, the fact that it is metastasized, that it has spread into many other regions of the world, that we still have the ability to have a presence in the region where we can keep our eye on the terrorist threat, it led him [Biden] to conclude that now is the time for troops to leave," Psaki said.

Besides that, the White House will not let terrorists obtain a foothold in Afghanistan and expects Taliban to stick to their commitments, Psaki added.