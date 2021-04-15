UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Says US Will Not Take Eyes Off Terror Threat In Afghanistan

Sumaira FH 43 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:15 AM

White House Says US Will Not Take Eyes Off Terror Threat In Afghanistan

The United State will have capability to monitor terrorist threats after the planned US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) The United State will have capability to monitor terrorist threats after the planned US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said during a briefing on Wednesday.

"His [Biden's] view based on the assessments of where the terrorist threats exist today, the fact that it is metastasized, that it has spread into many other regions of the world, that we still have the ability to have a presence in the region where we can keep our eye on the terrorist threat, it led him [Biden] to conclude that now is the time for troops to leave," Psaki said.

Besides that, the White House will not let terrorists obtain a foothold in Afghanistan and expects Taliban to stick to their commitments, Psaki added.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan World White House From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution warns against illegal fundraisi ..

45 seconds ago

Benin's Talon takes tough line after re-election w ..

39 seconds ago

France Appoints New Space Agency Chief

40 seconds ago

UK to Push for Physical Climate Summit in November ..

41 seconds ago

Beijing Says Pacific Ocean Not 'Sewer' for Japan's ..

45 seconds ago

Ex-Minnesota Police Officer Arrested for Daunte Wr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.