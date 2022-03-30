White House Says Weighing 'Plenty of Options' on Russia Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States is considering a range of options to impose further costs on Russia in connection with the Ukraine crisis, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to intensify and we're not going to run out of options anytime soon ... There are plenty of things that we can do, including broadening sanctions to new targets, deepening the severity of sanctions that are existing. So, I don't have any specifics to announce at this time, except to say that there are certainly other options should we decide to move forward with them," Bedingfield told a press conference.