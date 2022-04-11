White House Says Will Announce Billions in Funding for US Rural Development Across April

The Biden administration will be announcing billions of dollars worth of funding for rural development projects in the United States throughout the month of April, the White House said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The Biden administration will be announcing billions of Dollars worth of funding for rural development projects in the United States throughout the month of April, the White House said on Monday.

"Across the month of April, the Biden-Harris administration will announce billions for rural areas including rural water projects, flood mitigation, transportation, healthcare, and tribal community grants, along with new technical assistance programs for rural and tribal communities," the White House said in a press release.

The administration also announced a $1 billion America the Beautiful Challenge that seeks to leverage Federal investments with private contributions to accelerate conservation efforts across the country, the release said.

The announcements came amid the release on Monday of the administration's so-called "Rural Playbook" to help state, local and tribal governments make use of the funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, among other officials, will take part in events during April to talk about the impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments, according to the release.