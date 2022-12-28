White House Says Will Comply With Court Order Leaving Title 42 Policy in Place

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Biden administration will comply with the US Supreme Court order granting a request from several Republican states to leave the COVID-era Title 42 immigration policy in place, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

"The Supreme Court's order today keeps the current Title 42 policy in place while the Court reviews the matter in 2023. We will, of course, comply with the order and prepare for the Court's review," Jean-Pierre said in a press release on Tuesday. "Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration enforcement measure, and it should not be extended indefinitely."

Jean-Pierre also said that the Biden administration is advancing its preparations to manage migration on the US-Mexico border when Title 42 is eventually lifted.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that the US government is setting up a new tent facility camp in El Paso, Texas, which is near the US-Mexico border and is currently a hot spot where tens of thousands of asylum-seeking migrants have trekked over the border illegally in recent weeks.

The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to CBP data.

Jean-Pierre said lawmakers in Congress must work together, especially with cooperation from Republicans, to pass comprehensive immigration reform in order to address the "broken immigration system."

The Biden administration last week filed an appeal to the US Supreme Court, requesting that it deny a bid from several Republican states to keep in place Title 42. The policy was due to expire on December 21, but the US Supreme Court decided to hear last-minute arguments by the Biden administration.