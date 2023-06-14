White House Says Will Do 'Everything' Possible to Uphold Hatch Act

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that the White House will do everything possible to adhere to the law designed to stop the Federal government from affecting elections or acting in a partisan manner.

"We do everything we can to uphold the Hatch Act," said Jean-Pierre during a White House press conference.

Jean-Pierre was called out for violating the Hatch Act on Tuesday by the US Office of the Special Counsel (OSC), an independent agency charged with enforcing the law, when she used the term "mega MAGA" in the briefing room at the White House.

Jean-Pierre said that she had received a warning letter, and is not expected to face disciplinary action by the OSC.