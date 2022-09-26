White House Says Will Host Macron for First State Visit to US Under Biden Administration

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The White House will host French President Emmanuel Macron for the first state visit under the administration of US President Joe Biden, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

"We would like to announce that President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr.

(Jill) Biden will host President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs. Brigitte Macron of France for a state visit to the United States on December 1, 2022. This will be the first state visit of the Biden-Harris administration," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The leaders will discuss continued partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest, Jean-Pierre added.