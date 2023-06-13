UrduPoint.com

White House Says Will Monitor If Federal Help Needed At Trump Court Appearance In Miami

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday that they will monitor whether Federal resources are needed to during former President Donald Trump's court appearance in Miami on Tuesday to face criminal charges.

On Friday, an indictment charging Trump with 37 counts of crimes including willful retention of national security information was made public. The indictment comes as Trump leads the pack of Republican presidential candidates for the 2024 election. Trump denies the allegations against him and has criticized the US Justice Department for not investigating alleged criminal activity by Biden with the same rigor.

"Like any other issue, we would certainly be paying close attention and making sure that to the degree that federal assistance is needed, that it's provided," Kirby said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the local police department is expecting protests to take place, but no road closures are currently planned. However, that road closures may be necessary if a large protest forms.

Miami Police Department Chief Manuel Morales said they have been in touch with federal and state authorities to ensure they have contingency plans in place.

Morales added that they have not seen any credible threats ahead of Trump's court appearance.

