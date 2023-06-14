UrduPoint.com

White House Says Will Not Comment On Potential For Trump Pardon If Ex-President Convicted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that she will not comment on the potential for President Joe Biden to pardon former President Donald Trump in the event he is convicted on charges linked to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

"I'm just not going to speak to that. No comment," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, when asked about the potential for a pardon.

Last week, Trump was indicted on 37 counts of charges including willful retention of national defense information and making false statements and representations.

Trump, who denies the allegations, made his first court appearance in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday.

Biden could potentially pardon Trump as part of a negotiated plea deal by the former president, which could also include an agreement not to run for president again, US Assistant State Attorney in Broward County, David Cannady, told Sputnik.

The White House has broadly declined to comment on the indictment, citing the ongoing nature of the case.

