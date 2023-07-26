White House Says Will Not Comment on Upcoming Hunter Biden Court Appearance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said they will not comment on an upcoming court appearance by US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, given that he is a private citizen.

"I'm just not going to get into anything that's related to Hunter Biden. He's a private citizen," Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday, when asked about the upcoming court appearance.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to initially appear in the US District Court for the District of Delaware on Wednesday for a change of plea hearing, according to court schedules.

Last month, US Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss announced that Hunter Biden agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses and enter into a pretrial diversion agreement for a felony firearms offense as part of a deal.

Hunter Biden is not expected to face prison time as part of the deal, which has been criticized by some Republican lawmakers who are investigating Joe and Hunter Biden for alleged criminal activities.

The tentative plea deal would not impact the US House Oversight Committee's investigation into a possible foreign bribery scheme, involving the Bidens and Ukrainian energy company Burisma, panel chairman James Comer has said.