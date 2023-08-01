Open Menu

White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potential 'Domino Effect' From Niger Coup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:06 PM

The Biden administration will not speculate about a potential domino effect in the Sahel region of Africa following the military coup in Niger last week, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

"I can't speculate about a domino effect in the region, we're focused on what's going on in Niger right now," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"It's difficult to speculate that there's going to be some sort of, as you put it, domino effect. That's not what we're seeing at this time."

Last Wednesday, the Nigerian presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum. Presidential guard leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani subsequently declared himself the new ruler of Niger.

The Biden administration believes there is still a window for diplomacy in Niger and wants to see Bazoum's leadership respected, Kirby said.

