White House Says Will Not Speculate on Cause of Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Leaks

The Biden administration will not speculate on the cause of major damage to the offshore Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines and stands ready to support its European allies, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) The Biden administration will not speculate on the cause of major damage to the offshore Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines and stands ready to support its European allies, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to get into going to speculate on the cause of this, it's not something that we're going to do," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

The United States will be ready to support its European partners after they complete the investigation in the matter, Jean-Pierre said.

The White House spokesperson also said the United States continues to consult with the European allies on energy security matters in light of the approaching winter.

On Monday, the pipelines' operator, Nord Stream AG, told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop of pressure on one of the segments of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, the operator said a pressure drop had also been registered on both strings of Nord Stream 1.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was extremely concerned about the emergencies concerning the Nord Stream gas pipelines and called for a prompt investigation while not ruling out the possibility of sabotage.