White House Says Will Pay Interns For First Time In History

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2022 | 10:26 PM

The Executive Office of the US President has launched a paid internship program that will pay young people working at the White House and 14 other offices, the White House said Thursday

"We are thrilled to announce that for the first time in history, participants in the White House Internship Program are paid. This is consistent with President Biden's commitment to removing barriers that prevent hardworking and talented students and professionals from participating in Federal career advancement opportunities, particularly for low-income and first-generation students and professionals," the press release read.

Stipends are disbursed in two installments: participants will receive the first payment at or around the start of the program and the final payment after the successful completion of the program.

Interns will receive a stipend of $6,000 for participation in the summer program. Participants will be paid $750 a week. All summer internships are located in Washington, D.C. and are full-time.

The Biden administration had been under increasing pressure since coming into office to pay interns who live and work in one of America's most expensive cities. The internship has never provided any money for housing or cost of living expenses provided which meant that it limited those who didn't have the means to work for free.

