White House Says Will Work With Russia, China to Ensure Appropriate APEC Participation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States will work with Russia, China and Hong Kong to ensure appropriate participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco in November, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"Events will be in accordance with US laws and regulations on the basis of the spirit and principles of APEC, and as I was saying before, we will work with the Russian Federation, and Hong Kong, China and all APEC economies to ensure appropriate participation in San Francisco occurs," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing when asked about participation in the summit.

The Biden administration is not planning to invite Russian President Vladimir Putin to the summit, according to US media reports.

Russia has not made any decisions regarding its participation in the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.