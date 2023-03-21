UrduPoint.com

White House Says Won't Comment On Reported Trump Indictment, Citing Active Investigation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2023 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday declined to comment on the reported indictment and impending arrest of former US President Donald Trump, citing the ongoing investigation by Manhattan prosecutors.

"It's an ongoing investigation. We do not comment on any ongoing investigations from here," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Last week, Trump said he expects to be arrested on March 21 and called for protests.

US President Joe Biden supports peaceful protest, Jean-Pierre said. The Biden administration is "always prepared" for protest events, Jean-Pierre also said, when asked if they are worried about Trump's calls for demonstrations.

Government workers unloaded barricades outside the Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday ahead of Trump's potential indictment, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The New York case against Trump involves alleged illegal payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent disclosure of a sexual affair with Trump, which the former president denies having occurred.

A group of US House lawmakers on Monday sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg requesting the prosecutor provide testimony and documents related to the Trump case. The lawmakers called the reported indictment an "unprecedented abuse" of prosecutorial authority and characterized it as politically motivated.

Trump has likewise called the case a "witch hunt" and accused Bragg of holding close ties to businessman George Soros and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

