White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday that he will not speculate about China's intention for President Xi Jinping's upcoming trip to Moscow, but that it may be to lay the groundwork for a peace proposal on the Ukraine conflict

"It would be irresponsible for me to try to speculate what exactly China's motives are here going into this particular meeting," Kirby said during a press briefing. "We just know that there's a possibility they might raise this idea of a ceasefire and try to couch themselves as peacemakers.

Xi will visit Moscow from March 20-22 to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In addition to the Ukraine conflict, the two leaders are expected to discuss issues of military and technical cooperation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

The United States has dismissed Chinese calls for a ceasefire or peace talks in the Ukraine conflict, claiming that peace at this time would put Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a distinct disadvantage during negotiations.

The US is also working to set up talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden in the near future, Kirby said.