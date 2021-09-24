White House Says Working to Prevent Potential Government Shutdown, Mitigate Impacts

The Biden administration is working to prevent a possible government shutdown and to mitigate its impacts amid the pressing issue of the federal debt limit, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The Biden administration is working to prevent a possible government shutdown and to mitigate its impacts amid the pressing issue of the Federal debt limit, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We are doing everything we can to prevent a government shutdown and planning to prevent the impact that we've seen in the past that has been quite devastating on different components of government," Psaki said during a press briefing.