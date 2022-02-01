UrduPoint.com

White House Says Working 'Very Closely' With US Lawmakers On Ukraine-Russia Issue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 12:30 AM

White House Says Working 'Very Closely' With US Lawmakers on Ukraine-Russia Issue

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Biden administration is working closely with Congress on efforts to respond to the ongoing situation between Ukraine and Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We are working very closely with Congress on Ukraine and Russia and the tensions we're seeing build up at the border," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We are in these conversations with Congress and we look forward to continuing them."

Psaki said the White House is encouraged by the fact that there are bipartisan discussions about how to hold Russia accountable and achieve a deterrent impact.

US lawmakers and committee staff last week received classified briefings about the developments in the situation between Ukraine and Russia. Congress has been discussing the possibility of new imposing new sanctions on Russia and providing additional support for Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Border Congress

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

3 minutes ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

3 minutes ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

7 minutes ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

7 minutes ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>