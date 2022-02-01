White House Says Working 'Very Closely' With US Lawmakers on Ukraine-Russia Issue

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Biden administration is working closely with Congress on efforts to respond to the ongoing situation between Ukraine and Russia, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"We are working very closely with Congress on Ukraine and Russia and the tensions we're seeing build up at the border," Psaki said during a press briefing.

"We are in these conversations with Congress and we look forward to continuing them."

Psaki said the White House is encouraged by the fact that there are bipartisan discussions about how to hold Russia accountable and achieve a deterrent impact.

US lawmakers and committee staff last week received classified briefings about the developments in the situation between Ukraine and Russia. Congress has been discussing the possibility of new imposing new sanctions on Russia and providing additional support for Ukraine.