White House Says Working With Interagency Partners On Black College Bomb Threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The White House is working with US Federal government partners to address bomb threats at six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), Spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

"These are certainly disturbing, and the White House is in touch with the interagency partners, including federal law enforcement leadership on this," Psaki said during a press briefing.

The White House is relieved to hear that Howard and Bethune-Cookman universities have been given the all-clear, Psaki said. Biden is aware of the reports and the White House will continue to monitor the situation, Psaki added.

Six HBCUs received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting law enforcement investigations and campus disruptions. Three of the schools were also the target of bomb threats earlier in January.

