White House Says Xi Talking to Zelenskyy Would Be 'Very Good Thing'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) The United States would welcome talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We have long been encouraging President Xi to talk to President Zelenskyy, so we think it would be a very good thing if the two of them talked. We think it's really important for the Chinese to get the Ukrainian perspective," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Shortly after China proposed its 12-point plan for peace in Ukraine, media reported that President Xi is expected to hold a virtual meeting with Zelenskyy for the first time since Russia's military operation began, likely after he visits Moscow next week to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

When asked whether the Chinese president intends to negotiate with Zelenskyy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said earlier this week that "Beijing maintains contacts with all parties" and that "China's position on the Ukrainian issue is clear and consistent."