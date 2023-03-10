White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's election to a third term as China's president comes as no surprise

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping's election to a third term as China's president comes as no surprise.

"On China, with Mr Xi's third term, it's certainly coming as no surprise to anyone here.

That was all highly expected," Kirby said during a conference call.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese National People's Congress � the country's supreme state authority � unanimously reelected Xi as the president of China for a third five-year term, according to the voting results.