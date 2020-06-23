UrduPoint.com
White House Scales Back COVID-19 Temperature Checks - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 12:31 AM

The White House is reducing its temperature checks on some staff members in accordance with the capital of Washington entering Phase Two of its reopening process in the COVID-19 pandemic emergency, Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Monday

"In conjunction with Washington, D.C.

entering Phase Two today, the White House is scaling back complex-wide temperature checks," Deere said in a statement.

The White House will continue to maintain the precautions of social distancing, use of hand sanitizer and the regular deep cleaning of all work spaces and voluntary facial coverings, the statement explained.

Also, every staff member and guest in close proximity to the president and vice president is still being temperature checked, asked symptom histories and tested for COVID-19, Deere added.

