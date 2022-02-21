UrduPoint.com

White House Security Adviser Claims US Recorded Russian Forces Advance To Ukraine Border

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 06:33 PM

The United States has recorded a further advance of Russia's troops toward the Ukrainian border over the past 24 hours, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) The United States has recorded a further advance of Russia's troops toward the Ukrainian border over the past 24 hours, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Monday.

"We have seen just in the last 24 hours further moves of Russian units to the border with no other good explanation other than they are getting into position to attack," Sullivan told ABC news.

"President (of the United States Joe) Biden has made clear all along throughout this entire crisis that he is prepared either way: he is prepared to engage in high-level diplomacy to resolve this peacefully and he is equally prepared to rally our allies and partners to impose costs and consequences on Russia, should they choose to invade," Sullivan added.

