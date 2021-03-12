UrduPoint.com
White House Security Adviser Says Quad Leaders Discussed Cyber Attacks

Fri 12th March 2021

White House Security Adviser Says Quad Leaders Discussed Cyber Attacks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The leaders of the so-called Quad discussed cyber attacks during talks earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"Without getting into too much detail they discussed both recent cyber attacks and semiconductors in the course of the conversation today," Sullivan said at a briefing.

"But also the cyber attacks that have hit Japan, India and Australia just in the past few weeks and months."

Sullivan the impetus behind this new cyber working group is not just the SolarWinds or microsoft exchange incidents.

More Stories From World

