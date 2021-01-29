White House Security Adviser Says US to Impose Costs on Russia for 'Aggressive' Actions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The administration of President Joe Biden wants to have strategic stability conversations with Russia, however, it also intends to impose costs on Moscow over its activities, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We also very much need to deal with the fundamental question of strategic stability between two significant nuclear powers," Sullivan said at a virtual panel. "We will have to be able to impose costs and consequences for Russia's aggressive behavior and threats to the United States and our allies and at the same time be able to have credible serious clear-eyed negations with them on hard strategic stability issues."