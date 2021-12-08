White House Security Adviser Sullivan Says Biden, Putin Had Productive Discussion on Iran

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a virtual meeting earlier in the day had a good and productive discussion about efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"The President (Biden) and President Putin had a good discussion on the Iran issue, it was productive," Sullivan said during a press briefing.