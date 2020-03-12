White House Seeks 30-Day Coronavirus Mitigation Plan for Hard Hit States - Pence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Trump administration's coronavirus task force proposed a 30-day plan for communities in the US states of California and Washington where the deadly disease has taken hold, Vice President Mike Pence announced in a press release.

The plan envisions regular health checks at schools for students, staff and visitors; social distancing at retirement homes and shifting weekly church services to an all-video format, the release said Wednesday.

"These recommendations outline a whole-of-community approach to immediately minimize the impacts of coronavirus in these cities and towns," Pence said.

The vice president chairs the task force.

The plan would initially target the Seattle community in the state of Washington and California's Santa Clara County.

Santa Clara confirmed 34 infections from January 31 through March 9, according to a county website. In addition, the county on Wednesday implemented a three week ban on all public gatherings with more than 1,000 people.

Washington state enacted similar restrictions on public events. As of Tuesday, the state confirmed 268 cases and 24 deaths, most linked to nursing homes, according to Governor Jay Inslee.