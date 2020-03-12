UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Seeks 30-Day Coronavirus Mitigation Plan For Hard Hit States - Pence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:10 AM

White House Seeks 30-Day Coronavirus Mitigation Plan for Hard Hit States - Pence

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Trump administration's coronavirus task force proposed a 30-day plan for communities in the US states of California and Washington where the deadly disease has taken hold, Vice President Mike Pence announced in a press release.

The plan envisions regular health checks at schools for students, staff and visitors; social distancing at retirement homes and shifting weekly church services to an all-video format, the release said Wednesday.

"These recommendations outline a whole-of-community approach to immediately minimize the impacts of coronavirus in these cities and towns," Pence said.

The vice president chairs the task force.

The plan would initially target the Seattle community in the state of Washington and California's Santa Clara County.

Santa Clara confirmed 34 infections from January 31 through March 9, according to a county website. In addition, the county on Wednesday implemented a three week ban on all public gatherings with more than 1,000 people.

Washington state enacted similar restrictions on public events. As of Tuesday, the state confirmed 268 cases and 24 deaths, most linked to nursing homes, according to Governor Jay Inslee.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Trump Santa Clara Seattle January March Church All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

1 hour ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

3 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.