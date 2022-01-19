UrduPoint.com

White House Seeks Solution On Deploying 5G While Ensuring Maximum Air Travel Safety- Psaki

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 12:10 AM

White House Seeks Solution on Deploying 5G While Ensuring Maximum Air Travel Safety- Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The Biden administration is seeking to reach a solution on the deployment of 5G technology that will maintain the highest level of safety for air travel with a minimum disruption, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We have the safest airspace in the world. We are committed to reaching a solution around 5G deployment that maintains the highest level of aviation safety while minimizing disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations and our economic recovery," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Psaki noted that discussions are ongoing on the matter at present, but added that she did not have information for an update.

"We are actively engaged with FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), FCC (Federal Communications Commission), wireless carriers, airlines and aviation equipment manufacturers to reach a solution and we believe that with continued cooperation we can chart a path forward," she said.

Earlier in January, telecommunication giants Verizon and AT&T said they would delay by two weeks the scheduled deployment of their C-Band wireless spectrum amid concerns that the move could undermine aviation safety standards.

The telecommunications companies faced pressure earlier from the White House, airlines and aviation unions about the potential interference from their 5G networks to sensitive aircraft electronics like radio altimeters that could disrupt flights. 

