White House Seeks To Calibrate Sanctions Against Moscow To Minimize Risks - Antonov

Sun 28th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

White House Seeks to Calibrate Sanctions Against Moscow to Minimize Risks - Antonov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) The United States seeks to calibrate possible sanctions against Moscow to minimize risks for its business, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday.

"We see that the White House does not abandon the sanctions policy as such, but strives to calibrate possible sanctions, but this is not happening because the executive branch has an impulse to get along with Russia, but most likely there are attempts to minimize its own risks, to smooth out the possible negative effect on American business," Antonov said on the Soloviev Live YouTube show.

