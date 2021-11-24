UrduPoint.com

White House Sets Up New Energy Division To Coordinate Climate Change Policy - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 08:04 PM

The Biden administration has created a new energy division within the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) to coordinate climate change action, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing sources

The official announcement is expected later in the day, the report read.

A well-known energy specialist from Stanford University, Sally Benson, will lead the new division as deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition at OSTP, it added.

The decision to create the new team shows the administration's desire to fulfill President Joe Biden's commitment to combat the climate crisis, the report said.

Speaking of top priorities, Benson highlighted the need to ensure the transition to a clean energy economy, which will work for all Americans. "We have a 120-year-old energy system that was built over a long time period, and we're talking about very quickly changing that to a new system," she told The Washington Post, emphasizing that this move represents a big opportunity for American industry.

Benson also revealed her plans to help support supply chains by creating more electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean energy technologies.

Another leading climate expert, Costa Samaras, has also joined OSTP as a principal director for energy, the report added.

