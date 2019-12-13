UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Should Join US Congress In Recognizing Armenian Genocide - National Committee

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 02:40 AM

White House Should Join US Congress in Recognizing Armenian Genocide - National Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Trump administration should join Congress in recognizing the Armenian genocide that took place more than 100 years ago, Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Executive Director Aram Hamparian said in a statement.

"It's time for the Executive Branch to join Congress," Hamparian said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the US Senate joined the House of Representatives in passing a resolution to recognize the killings of Armenians by the then Ottoman Empire as genocide.

Hamparian suggested that the executive and legislative branch should counter what he called are "Turkey's lies" about the tragic events in 1915 that resulted in the killing and mass expulsion of more than 1.5 million Armenians and work toward ensuring that reparations and other remedies are provided.

"Together, the President and Congress should put in place a sustained and pro-active policy that rejects Turkey's lies, challenges Ankara's obstruction of justice, and works with Armenian and Turkish stakeholders toward the international reparations and other remedies required of this crime," Hamparian said.

The House of Representatives voted to recognize the Armenian genocide on October 29.

The killings and expulsion of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire has been recognized as genocide by 23 states as well as by the EU Parliament.

Turkey has traditionally rejected the accusations of Armenian genocide in relation to the events of 1915 and has called for the creation of an international commission of historians to study the country's archival documents and develop an objective approach to the events.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Turkey Parliament Trump Ankara October Congress Million

Recent Stories

3 to 4 bln investment in energy efficiency can sav ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Kyrgyzst ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed meets with Prime Minister of Mali

3 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of G ..

3 hours ago

Universities freed of political interference: Gove ..

2 hours ago

Strict action to be taken against rampaging lawyer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.