White House Spokesperson Provides No Date For US-Russia Strategic Stability Talks

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:21 AM

White House Spokesperson Provides No Date for US-Russia Strategic Stability Talks

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Wednesday did not disclose a date when the inaugural round of US-Russian strategic stability consultations may take place

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Wednesday did not disclose a date when the inaugural round of US-Russian strategic stability consultations may take place.

"In terms of strategic stability talks, I don't have anything in terms of a timeline," Psaki said during a press briefing.

Consultations between Russia and the United States on strategic stability will be held in a week,

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian diplomatic sources said the consultations between the United States and Russia will be held in a week, adding that Moscow is calling for talks on all types of weapons.

Moscow Russia White House United States May All

More Stories From World

