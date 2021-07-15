White House Spokesperson Provides No Date For US-Russia Strategic Stability Talks
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:21 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Wednesday did not disclose a date when the inaugural round of US-Russian strategic stability consultations may take place.
"In terms of strategic stability talks, I don't have anything in terms of a timeline," Psaki said during a press briefing.
Consultations between Russia and the United States on strategic stability will be held in a week,
Earlier on Wednesday, Russian diplomatic sources said the consultations between the United States and Russia will be held in a week, adding that Moscow is calling for talks on all types of weapons.