White House Spokesperson Says Time Will Tell if Trump Has Lost Confidence in Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Time will tell if US President Donald Trump has lost faith in Defense Secretary Mark Esper, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"If he loses confidence in Secretary Esper, I'm sure you all will be the first to know... should the president lose faith, we will all learn about that in the future," McEnany said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Esper said during a press briefing that he does not support Trump's decision to invoke the Insurrection Act to enable using military force to quell riots in the United States.

Esper said active-duty troops should be used in law enforcement operations only as a last resort and the United States is not in that situation at present.

US media reported that Esper's comments this morning were not received well in the White House.

Peaceful protests against police brutality and racism erupted across the United States after an African American man, George Floyd, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. However, many of the protests turned to riots complete with violence against police and civilians and acts of vandalism, arson and looting.