White House Staff Member, Who Contacted Biden Dec 17, Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) A White House employee who contacted US President Joe Biden on December 17 has tested positive for COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the President, received a positive result for a COVID-19 test.

Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania," Psaki said.

"The President received an antigen test Sunday, and tested negative. This morning, after being notified of the staffer's positive test, the President received a PCR test and tested negative. He will be tested again on Wednesday," she said.