White House Staff To Be Protected Further After Trump's Infection- Communications Director

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:53 PM

White House Staff to Be Protected Further After Trump's Infection- Communications Director

Essential staff around President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be protected further after the first couple reported to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Essential staff around President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be protected further after the first couple reported to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah said on Tuesday.

"I could say at the White House, we always take precautions at the events we host, and I certainly think in light of the President's positive test and the First Lady, we're going to take even more for the time being to protect essential staff around him," Farah said during an appearance on Fox news.

On Friday, Trump was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment after reporting that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but was discharged from the hospital and returned to the White House yesterday. The First Lady said she quarantined at the White House and is exhibiting mild symptoms.

Trump said earlier in the day that looks forward to participating in the October 15 debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

More Stories From World

