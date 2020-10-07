White House Staff Wearing Full Preventive Gear After Trump Tested Positive - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) All staff in the White House have been required to wear full personal protective equipment (PPE) since President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"With the recent positive results of the President and First Lady, staff wear full PPE and continue to take all necessary precautions, which include updated procedures to protect against cross contamination," the statement said.

The White House said staff who are in direct contact with the First Family are tested daily, with support staff tested every 48 hours.

In addition, independent health consultants have been hired and are available to check on staff and their families, facilitating ancillary testing as needed, the White House said.

"Since March, the Residence has adopted hospital-grade disinfection policies, had White House Medical Unit lead coronavirus workshops so staff could have their concerns addressed," the statement said.

Additional sanitary and filtration systems throughout the Executive Mansion, have been installed, the White House added.