White House Stands Ready to Assist ATF, Chicago Police Following Officers' Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Biden Administration is monitoring the shooting of two Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents and one Chicago Police Officer this morning and stands ready to assist, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said aboard Air Force One on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Biden Administration is monitoring the shooting of two Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents and one Chicago Police Officer this morning and stands ready to assist, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said aboard Air Force One on Wednesday.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Department of Justice and ATF. We stand ready to provide any assistance needed. Our thoughts go out to the two ATF agents and the Chicago Police Department Officer who were wounded, as well as their families, and fellow agents and officers," Psaki said.

Two ATF agents and one police officer were non-fatally shot while conducting an investigation early Wednesday morning in Chicago. A total of 36 officers have now been shot in Chicago this year, according to the city's police chief.

Psaki added that Biden's rescue plan provides Chicago with $1.9 million, and that Chicago is participating in a community violence intervention collaborative and is working with the Department of Justice to launch a gun trafficking strike force.