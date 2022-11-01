White House Still Working on Modalities of Potential Biden-Xi Meeting - Kirby

The United States is still working on the modalities of a potential meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the G20 summit in Bali this month, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The United States is still working on the modalities of a potential meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the G20 summit in Bali this month, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Our two staffs are still working out the modalities of a potential meeting between the President and President Xi ," Kirby told a briefing. "I don't have one to announce today but but there's still some staff level work going on."