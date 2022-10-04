White House Strategic Coordinator Says Putin Could Negotiate Peace With Zelenskyy

Russian President Vladimir Putin could agree to engage in negotiations with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the conflict between the two countries, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin could agree to engage in negotiations with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to end the conflict between the two countries, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"(Putin) could certainly agree to sit down with Mr. Zelenskyy and have a negotiated settlement. Let's find a peaceful way out of this war," Kirby said during an interview with US media.

However, earlier on Tuesday, Zelenskyy signed a decree officializing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to remove the possibility of direct talks with Putin.

Russia will continue to wait on Ukraine to be prepared to engage diplomatically, as "two sides are needed to negotiate," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The statement comes following a viral suggestion by entrepreneur Elon Musk of a possible peace deal between Russia and Ukraine that could include stipulations such as the neutrality of Ukraine and recognition of Crimea as Russian territory.