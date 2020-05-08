UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

White House Suggests US Job Losses Could Get Even Worse - Economic Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:28 PM

White House Suggests US Job Losses Could Get Even Worse - Economic Adviser

The White House has no idea if the historic US job losses in April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic mark a low point for the country's unemployment, although it is optimistic of a rebound in the second half of the year, Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The White House has no idea if the historic US job losses in April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic mark a low point for the country's unemployment, although it is optimistic of a rebound in the second half of the year, Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday.

"Well, I don't know if it's as bad as it gets as I don't think this pandemic contraction has yet fully run," Kudlow told the Fox business network. "I don't think this pandemic contraction has yet fully run its course ... You're really going to transition into a reopening of the economy, so who's to say the numbers will not get worse."

The United States lost a historic 20.5 million jobs in April as the novel coronavirus crisis bumped up the nation's unemployment rate by 10.3 percent to 14.7 percent, the highest ever, the Labor Department said in its monthly employment report on Friday.

The Commerce Department said last week that the consumer-driven US economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first three months of 2020, hit by a shuttering of non-essential businesses from March in most of the country's 50 states in efforts to curb the impact of the COVID-19.

While that first quarter decline was already the sharpest since the Great Recession of 2008-09, both White House and private economists predict that the current quarter between April and June would be worse, saying the now mostly reopened economy wasn't expected to show much recovery until the third quarter.

"These are tough numbers," Kudlow said, referring to the 20.5 million jobs lost in April. "But 3/4 of it is shown to be temporary layoffs ... because this is a temporary virus cycle. This goes on, in my opinion, a few more weeks or a month. It isn't going on forever. We will see very positive numbers in the second half of the year."

Separately, the Labor Department said on Thursday that it received 33 million filings for first-time unemployment benefits by Americans over the past seven weeks, indicating more job losses to come.

Related Topics

Business White House Job United States March April June 2020 Commerce From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

11 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE&#039;s solidarity w ..

31 minutes ago

Zalmay Khalilzad calls on Army Chief

35 minutes ago

‘Umar Akmal neither showed remorse nor did apolo ..

57 minutes ago

Sindh CM says they will ease lockdown from Monday

1 hour ago

Air quality improves as pollution declines in Balo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.